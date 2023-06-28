Cineverse (CNVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Rating) will be posting its 3/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 29th. Analysts expect Cineverse to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cineverse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNVS opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.07. Cineverse has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $15.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Cineverse from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Cineverse Company Profile

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, powered by its proprietary technology platform. The company features brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

Featured Stories

