Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $491.19 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $363.59 and a 12-month high of $497.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

