Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Lowered by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,312,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,293 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.2% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $68,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 226,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,840,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $576,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,857 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 48,637 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 34,662 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

CSCO stock opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $207.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

