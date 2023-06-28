Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,700 ($21.61) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.24% from the company’s current price.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.44) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.80) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.61) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($25.43) target price on GSK in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,590 ($20.22).

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,402.20 ($17.83) on Monday. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($29.00). The firm has a market cap of £57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,230.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,416.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,433.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

GSK Company Profile

In other GSK news, insider Iain Mackay acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($18.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,796.57). In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.31) per share, for a total transaction of £86,400 ($109,853.78). Also, insider Iain Mackay bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.98) per share, with a total value of £2,986 ($3,796.57). Insiders acquired a total of 6,218 shares of company stock worth $8,964,106 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

