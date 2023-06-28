City Holding Co. Acquires 309 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Corning by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 209,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 149,717 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 184,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.65.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

