City Holding Co. Boosts Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) by 752.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in RXO were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RXO. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RXO during the 4th quarter worth $1,039,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter worth about $2,592,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,372,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

RXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark began coverage on RXO in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on RXO in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on RXO in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.87.

Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RXO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

