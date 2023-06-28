City Holding Co. Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.0% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 76,483 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $202.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.78. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

