City Holding Co. Buys 491 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 103,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $322,000. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 191.8% during the first quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.6754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.