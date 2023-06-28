City Holding Co. Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

