City Holding Co. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $205.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

