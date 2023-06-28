City Holding Co. Makes New Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of EQT by 423.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 569.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

