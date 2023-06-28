City Holding Co. Purchases 102 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,243,597,000 after purchasing an additional 931,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $144.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.32.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

