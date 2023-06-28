City Holding Co. Purchases 1,149 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.1% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.1% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 18.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $186.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.54 and its 200 day moving average is $181.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

