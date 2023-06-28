City Holding Co. Purchases 667 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 56,855 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 133,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 148,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 34,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 3.0 %

Several research firms recently commented on WY. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

