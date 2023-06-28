City Holding Co. Reduces Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

City Holding Co. cut its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in InterDigital by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,316 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $364,831.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,170.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

InterDigital Stock Up 1.9 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDCC shares. Bank of America upgraded InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

IDCC opened at $92.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.97.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $3.38. InterDigital had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Further Reading

