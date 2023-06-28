City Holding Co. Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 85,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.