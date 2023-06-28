City Holding Co. Reduces Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 299,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 913.3% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 33,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 30,549 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.1% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,744,000 after buying an additional 103,581 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $500,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on AJG shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.57.

NYSE AJG opened at $212.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $219.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

