Clarius Group LLC Acquires 691 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.3 %

ED opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ED. Guggenheim increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.62.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.