Clarius Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 57,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.12.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

