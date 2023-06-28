Clarius Group LLC Buys 18,731 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 495.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,510 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 277.67, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

