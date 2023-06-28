Clarius Group LLC Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

