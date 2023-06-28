Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.88.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,630,816.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $6,185,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $836,903,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at $276,630,816.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,850 shares of company stock valued at $62,617,013. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $120.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.78. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.58 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

