Clarius Group LLC Has $350,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $159.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.14 and a 200 day moving average of $143.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.98 and a fifty-two week high of $159.86.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

