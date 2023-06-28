Clarius Group LLC Has $451,000 Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 138,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of BTI opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

