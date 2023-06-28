Clarius Group LLC Increases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,888 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $172.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.77.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.