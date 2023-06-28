Clarius Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Sanofi by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Argus increased their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

