Clarius Group LLC Sells 298 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.0 %

Dollar General stock opened at $169.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $261.59.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

