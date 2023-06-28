Claro Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,285 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 31,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 1,153 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 21,525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 1,929 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.68.

NYSE:UNH opened at $482.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $449.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

