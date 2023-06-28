Claro Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 41.9% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $212,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,930 shares of company stock worth $1,938,465. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $132.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 94.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.25. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $109.42 and a 1-year high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

