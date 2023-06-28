CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.91.
CME Group Stock Performance
Shares of CME Group stock opened at $178.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.61. CME Group has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $212.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in CME Group by 363.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in CME Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,391,000 after purchasing an additional 980,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after purchasing an additional 916,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.
About CME Group
CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on CME Group from StockNews.com
- No Leap of Faith, Solid Growth Can Drive JFrog Shares Even Higher
- Two Bullish Announcements Create a Stir in Lucid Group Stock
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Five stocks we like better than CME Group
Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.