CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Lowered to $62.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Argus from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMS. UBS Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.82.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $59.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.22. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after buying an additional 56,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

