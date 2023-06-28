Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Insider Activity

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

