Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $420,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.90. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

