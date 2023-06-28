Community Trust & Investment Co. Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,629 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Shares of COST opened at $530.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

