Comparing Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) & Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Green Dot and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot 4.20% 13.13% 2.32% Mawson Infrastructure Group -71.92% -40.47% -21.89%

Volatility and Risk

Green Dot has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

93.8% of Green Dot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Green Dot shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Green Dot and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot $1.45 billion 0.66 $64.21 million $1.16 15.76 Mawson Infrastructure Group $84.39 million 0.37 -$52.76 million N/A N/A

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Green Dot and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot 0 4 1 0 2.20 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Green Dot presently has a consensus price target of $23.43, indicating a potential upside of 28.17%. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 725.69%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Green Dot.

Summary

Green Dot beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs. It also provides money processing services, such as cash transfer services that enable consumers to deposit or pick up cash and pay bills with cash at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer; and simply paid disbursement services, which enable wages and authorized funds disbursement to its deposit account programs and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program manager. In addition, the company offers tax processing services comprising tax refund transfers, which provide the processing technology to facilitate receipt of a taxpayers' refund proceeds; small business lending to independent tax preparation providers that seek small advances; and fast cash advance, a loan that enables tax refund recipients. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

