Comparing SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF) and Its Rivals

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) is one of 260 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SpareBank 1 SMN to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares SpareBank 1 SMN and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SpareBank 1 SMN
|N/A
|N/A
|1.31
|SpareBank 1 SMN Competitors
|$2.24 billion
|$575.33 million
|288.18
SpareBank 1 SMN’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SpareBank 1 SMN. SpareBank 1 SMN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Dividends
Profitability
This table compares SpareBank 1 SMN and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SpareBank 1 SMN
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|SpareBank 1 SMN Competitors
|37.40%
|9.95%
|0.91%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
33.8% of SpareBank 1 SMN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SpareBank 1 SMN and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SpareBank 1 SMN
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|SpareBank 1 SMN Competitors
|1017
|2800
|2825
|9
|2.27
As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 316.67%. Given SpareBank 1 SMN’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SpareBank 1 SMN has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
SpareBank 1 SMN peers beat SpareBank 1 SMN on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
About SpareBank 1 SMN
SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, car, boat, other vehicles, and consumer loans; refinancing; and current, savings, billing, business, group, tax deduction, currency, and deposit accounts. It also provides BSU house savings for young people; fixed interest deposits; stocks and investments; cash services; and payments. In addition, the company offers vehicle, housing and travel, person, animal, and valuables insurance services; property buying and selling advisory services; and mobile and online banking, and various cards. Further, it offers loans and financing, including bank guarantees, business and construction loans, operating credit for agriculture, factoring, guarantees, leasing, and overdrafts; various pension products; and business and personal insurance products. Additionally, the company provides document collection, letter of credit, future business, and currency option services; and services, including accounting and payroll, HR, taxes and duties, and transfer of ownership, as well as IT solutions. It offers real estate agency, advisory, and external and equity financing services. SpareBank 1 SMN was founded in 1823 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.
