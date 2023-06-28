Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 3,382 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,356,000 after acquiring an additional 299,086 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after acquiring an additional 204,217 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,967,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,580,000 after purchasing an additional 177,224 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 512,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 118,356 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,595,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 106,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global bought 71,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $2,242,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,521.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

