Constellation Brands (STZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its 5/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands has set its FY24 guidance at $11.70-12.00 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $246.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -484.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.63.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -698.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 96,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.