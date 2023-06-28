Contrasting GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) & China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG)

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Rating) and China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GT Biopharma and China Dongsheng International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GT Biopharma 0 2 1 0 2.33 China Dongsheng International 0 0 0 0 N/A

GT Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,106.90%. Given GT Biopharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GT Biopharma is more favorable than China Dongsheng International.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GT Biopharma has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Dongsheng International has a beta of 15.15, meaning that its share price is 1,415% more volatile than the S&P 500.

13.3% of GT Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of GT Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of China Dongsheng International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GT Biopharma and China Dongsheng International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GT Biopharma N/A N/A -$20.88 million ($0.51) -0.57 China Dongsheng International N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares GT Biopharma and China Dongsheng International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GT Biopharma N/A -132.40% -90.64% China Dongsheng International N/A N/A -156.20%

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies. The company is developing GTB-3650, which is in preclinical studies that target CD33 on the surface of myeloid leukemias; and GTB-5550 that is in preclinical studies for treating patients with B7-H3 positive solid tumors. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a co-development partnership agreement with Altor BioScience Corporation for the clinical development of a 161533 TriKE fusion protein for cancer therapies; and a license agreement with the Regents of the University of Minnesota to develop and commercialize cancer therapies using TriKE technology. The company was formerly known as OXIS International, Inc. and changed its name to GT Biopharma, Inc. in July 2017. GT Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Brisbane, California.

About China Dongsheng International

China DongSheng International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of nutritional supplements, and beauty care and alternative health care products. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

