Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.71 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $438.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $445.48.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

