Corus Entertainment (CJR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 29th. Analysts expect Corus Entertainment to post earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$343.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$342.80 million.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$6.93 and a 12-month high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

