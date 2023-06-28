Corus Entertainment (CJREF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its 5/31/2023 earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $254.83 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 21.17%.

CJREF opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $177.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $3.17.

CJREF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a report on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.66.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

