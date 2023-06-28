Corus Entertainment (CJREF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its 5/31/2023 earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.
Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $254.83 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 21.17%.
Corus Entertainment Stock Performance
CJREF opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $177.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $3.17.
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
