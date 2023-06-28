Cranswick (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Cranswick (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CRWKF opened at C$36.40 on Monday. Cranswick has a 1-year low of C$36.40 and a 1-year high of C$36.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$36.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.40.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

