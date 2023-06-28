Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Up 4.8%

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 18,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 138,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $488.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.24%.
Institutional Trading of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRESY. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the first quarter valued at about $2,275,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 22,354 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 34,932 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria from StockNews.com
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.