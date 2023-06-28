Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Up 4.8%

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 18,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 138,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $488.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Announces Dividend

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 28.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.24%.

Institutional Trading of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRESY. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the first quarter valued at about $2,275,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 22,354 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 34,932 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.