Critical Analysis: Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) versus Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF)

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) and Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Rating) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Informa and Schibsted ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Informa alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Informa 0 2 0 1 2.67 Schibsted ASA 0 1 0 0 2.00

Informa currently has a consensus target price of $797.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,279.12%. Given Informa’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Informa is more favorable than Schibsted ASA.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Informa N/A N/A N/A $0.43 42.71 Schibsted ASA N/A N/A N/A $12.97 1.31

This table compares Informa and Schibsted ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Schibsted ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Informa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Informa pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Schibsted ASA pays an annual dividend of $3.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.6%. Informa pays out 82.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Schibsted ASA pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Schibsted ASA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Informa and Schibsted ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Informa N/A N/A N/A Schibsted ASA N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Informa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Schibsted ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Informa

(Get Rating)

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn. This segment operates events in the finance, biotech and pharma, and other specialist markets, including food and hospitality, marketing, and pop culture. The Informa Markets segment enable buyers, sellers, and decision makers to meet, discover, and showcase new products in various specialist markets. Its brands deliver smart events, including must-attend trade-focused exhibitions, specialist content, specialist data, and targeted digital services comprising lead and demand generation solutions. The Informa Tech segment offers specialist content, research and media, and market access through live and online industry events and communities, audience development, and digital demand generation services. It serves cybersecurity, enterprise technology, media and entertainment, artificial intelligence and the internet of things, and channels markets. The Taylor & Francis segment curates and publishes applied academic research and knowledge focusing on science, technology, medicine, and humanities and social sciences in pay-to-publish and pay-to-read formats, open research, and advanced learning. The company was formerly known as T&F Informa plc and changed its name to Informa plc in August 2005. Informa plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Schibsted ASA

(Get Rating)

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others. The company also publishes newspapers under the VG, Aftenposten, E24, Bergens Tidende, Stavanger Aftenblad, Aftonbladet, Svenska Dagbladet, and Omni brands in paper and digital format; and operates Podme, a podcast platform. In addition, the company distributes newspapers and parcels for businesses and consumers under the Helthjem and Morgenlevering brands. Further, it has a portfolio of digital companies, which include Lendo that offers digital marketplaces for consumer lending; Prisjakt, which offers price comparison for consumers; Ingrid, a delivery platform; Tørn, a marketplace for surplus construction goods; and Savr, a fund platform. The company operates in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, other European countries, and internationally. Schibsted ASA was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.