Critical Analysis: Manila Water (OTCMKTS:MWTCY) versus Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Manila Water and Global Water Resources are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Manila Water shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of Global Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Global Water Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manila Water and Global Water Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manila Water N/A N/A N/A C$58.75 0.15 Global Water Resources $44.73 million 6.76 $5.51 million $0.30 42.20

Dividends

Global Water Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Manila Water. Manila Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Water Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Manila Water pays an annual dividend of C$6.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 73.9%. Global Water Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Manila Water pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Water Resources pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Water Resources has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Manila Water is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Manila Water and Global Water Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manila Water N/A N/A N/A Global Water Resources 14.81% 13.08% 1.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Manila Water and Global Water Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manila Water 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Water Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Global Water Resources has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.28%. Given Global Water Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Water Resources is more favorable than Manila Water.

Summary

Global Water Resources beats Manila Water on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manila Water

Manila Water Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides water treatment and distribution, sewerage, and sanitation services in the Philippines and internationally. It also offers integrated used water, pipework, engineering, procurement, and management services. The company provides its services to approximately six million people in the East Zone encompassing 23 cities and municipalities, including Makati, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Pateros, San Juan, Taguig, Marikina, Quezon City, Parañaque, and Manila, as well as Rizal towns comprising Angono, Antipolo, Baras, Binangonan, Cainta, Cardona, Jala-Jala, Morong, Pililia, Rodriguez, San Mateo, Tanay, Taytay, and Teresa. It serves residential, commercial, semi-business, and industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Quezon City, the Philippines.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc., a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

