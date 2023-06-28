Critical Analysis: Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) & FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD)

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) and FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Quotient Technology and FBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient Technology -25.18% -39.17% -15.70% FBC N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quotient Technology and FBC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient Technology $288.77 million 1.32 -$76.51 million ($0.70) -5.54 FBC N/A N/A N/A -0.20 0.00

Analyst Ratings

FBC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quotient Technology. Quotient Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FBC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quotient Technology and FBC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient Technology 0 3 0 0 2.00 FBC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quotient Technology currently has a consensus target price of $4.03, indicating a potential upside of 3.95%. Given Quotient Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than FBC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.6% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of FBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 68.4% of FBC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FBC beats Quotient Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc. operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications. It also provides Direct-to-Consumer platform, which include Shopmium app to deliver cash back rebates to consumers, market advertisers' brands media, and product placements; Retail Ad Network platform provides brands with a way to support multiple national and regional retailers; Quotient Analytics provides campaign analytics and measured sales results to brands and retailers; and Digital-out-of-Home.. It serves consumer packed goods, representing various brands, including various food, beverage, personal care, and household product manufacturers; retail partners representing various classes of trade, such as grocery retailers, drug, automotive mass merchant, dollar, club, and convenience merchandise channels; and consumers visiting its websites, mobile properties, and social channels. The company was formerly known as Coupons.com Incorporated and changed its name to Quotient Technology Inc. in October 2015. Quotient Technology Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About FBC

FBC Holding, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in acquisitions, joint ventures, and investments in profitable companies. The company was founded on May 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

