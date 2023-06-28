Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $111.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.93. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $107.62 and a one year high of $184.92.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

