CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 13.7% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 790,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after buying an additional 22,281 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CSX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,527,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,745,000 after buying an additional 40,296 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 8.8% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.