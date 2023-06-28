CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $88.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.75. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

